Canberra has two complaints at the World Trade Organization against China’s tariffs on Australian wine and barley, and is watching to see whether Beijing lifts unofficial trade blockages on other Australian exports, including lobsters and meat. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations: trade ministers to meet next week ‘to start the ball rolling’
- Australia’s trade minister, Don Farrell, told broadcaster ABC in an interview on Tuesday that he will meet China’s Wang Wentao virtual meeting next week
- Relations between Beijing and Canberra are improving after years of strained ties
