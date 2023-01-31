Taiwan supplies around 60 per cent of the world’s semiconductors, including the most technologically advanced. Photo: Shutterstock
Taiwan’s export orders down 23 per cent, China and Hong Kong lead decline despite reopening
- Taiwan’s export orders fell by 23.2 per cent in December compared to a year earlier to US$52.17 billion
- Orders to Taiwan from its biggest buyer, mainland China and Hong Kong, fell for a ninth straight month in December after dropping by 37.7 per cent
