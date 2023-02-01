Trucks used to transport containers are seen at the Hanjin Shipping container terminal at the Busan New Port in Busan, South Korea. Photo: Reuters
China’s reopening stirs hopes that South Korea can turn around a record trade deficit
- South Korea logged a US$12.69 billion trade deficit in January, with the total value of exports falling by 16.6 per cent from a year earlier
- Exports to China decreased by 31.4 per cent in January year on year, due primarily to economic disruption from Covid outbreaks
