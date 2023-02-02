Taiwan’s domestic workforce is expected to shrink as the island’s overall population declined by 110,674 people last year, owing to a historically low number of births and the most deaths ever. Photo: AP
Talent-strapped Taiwan seeks 20,000 ‘special’ professionals, 200,000 overseas students amid talent push
- Taiwan said in September that it was looking to attract 400,000 foreign workers by 2030 amid competition from the likes of Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore
- Taiwan’s domestic workforce is set to shrink after its population declined by last year due to a historically low number of births and the most deaths ever
