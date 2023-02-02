Beijing imposed both official and unofficial bans on a variety of Australian products, including coal, lobsters, barley and wine, after Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origin of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-Australia trade talks have Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ‘anticipating’ Beijing visit later this year
- Australian trade minister Don Farrell ‘will advocate for the removal of trade impediments’ during a meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao next week
- Sources say the next steps amid easing relations will see Farrell first visit Beijing before Prime Minister Anthony Albanese later this year
