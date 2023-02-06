China has placed various import bans and restrictions on Australian products, including lobsters, barley and wine. Photo: AFP
China-Australia relations
Economy /  Global Economy

breaking | China-Australia relations: Canberra calls for ‘resumption of unimpeded trade’ as ministers meet for first time since 2019

  • Australia’s Don Farrell spoke virtually with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao on Monday in first meeting of Australian and Chinese trade ministers since 2019
  • Farrell confirmed he had accepted Wang’s invitation to travel to Beijing ‘in the near future to continue our productive dialogue’

Andrew Mullen
Updated: 1:07pm, 6 Feb, 2023

