Taiwan’s exports to mainland China and Hong Kong fell 33.5 per cent in January from a year earlier. Photo: CNA
Taiwan exports contract for fifth straight month, tumbling 21 per cent in January amid weak demand in mainland China, US
- Exporters on the Asian island shipped US$31.51 billion worth of goods last month, down a steep 21.2 per cent over January last year
- Shipments to mainland China and Hong Kong fell 33.5 per cent, while exports to the US dropped by 14.5 per cent in the first month of 2023
