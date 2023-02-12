President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil with China’s ambassador to Brazil, Zhu Qingqiao. Photo: AFP
China’s South America free-trade deal to have ‘clear impact’, but may irk US by seeking opportunities in its ‘backyard’
- The election of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president of Brazil has raised the possibility of a free-trade deal between China and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur)
- Mercosur is made up of Argentina, Brazil Uruguay and Paraguay, although any deal could create further tensions between Beijing and Washington, analysts said
