The number of Chinese applying to visit South Korea has more than doubled in the first week after Seoul resumed issuing short-term visas, according to the country’s embassy in Beijing. On Monday, the South Korean embassy said that an average of 2,430 visa applications were submitted every day between Monday and Thursday last week. Applications increased about 116 per cent from the week before, when short-term visas were still restricted and the daily average was 1,123. The jump in applications was driven primarily by Chinese tourists and ethnic Koreans living in China who want to visit home, according to the Yonhap News Agency, with most interest coming from major cities Beijing and Shanghai. South Korea’s embassy in Beijing said it averaged 350 applications per day last week, up 212 per cent from the previous week’s average of 112. The South Korean consulate general in Shanghai, meanwhile, received an average of 560 applications per day last week, representing a 250 per cent increase from the previous week average of 160, it said. The South Korean government lifted restrictions on the issuance of short-term visas to Chinese citizens on February 11, ending a ban that had been in place since the beginning of January. Seoul had cited concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in China after it abruptly pivoted from its hardline zero-Covid policy in early December. The world’s No 2 economy witnessed a surge in cases that overwhelmed some hospitals, ambulance services and funeral parlours, led to medication shortages and stoked widespread public resentment . South Korea to add more flights to China as travel curbs ease further Seoul’s move prompted China to retaliate by stopping issuance of short-term visas to South Korean citizens on January 10, only to reinstate business, transit and general visas for personal visits on Saturday. The steep increase in applications during the first week could be driven by pent-up demand, an unnamed official from the South Korean embassy in Beijing told local media, and could also reflect demand for visas from Chinese students studying at South Korean universities before classes resume in March. Many in South Korea are also waiting for Beijing to include the country on the approved list of countries for Chinese tour groups. Returning the number of flights between the two countries to pre-pandemic levels is also one of the top priorities for South Korea. “We will gradually increase the number of international flights between Korea and China from 62 per week to 80 per week by the end of this month, and from next month to 100 per week, which is the level agreed upon by both countries,” South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday. Airlines are slowly resuming flights from China to Jeju island – located south of the Korean peninsula – that ground to a halt after visa restrictions were introduced. In 2019, the island received 1.07 million Chinese tourists. On Tuesday, Jin Air, the low-cost subsidiary of Korean Air, said they would resume flights between Jeju and Xian in Shaanxi Province next month. Hong Kong Express is set to resume flights between the South Korean island and Hong Kong later in March. According to official figures, Chinese tourists made 6.02 million trips to South Korea in 2019, making it one of the most popular travel destinations.