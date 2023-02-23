Taiwan’s key merchandise exports will remain subdued in the coming quarter, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan cuts 2023 GDP forecast with global electronics demand showing ‘no signs’ of recovery
- Taiwan has revised down its gross domestic product growth forecast to 2.12 per cent for this year, 0.63 percentage points below the government’s November outlook
- Demand for Taiwan’s key merchandise exports such as PCs and smartphones is expected to be weak, with inflation in Europe and the US denting consumer sentiment
Taiwan’s key merchandise exports will remain subdued in the coming quarter, analysts say. Photo: EPA-EFE