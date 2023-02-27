China and the US have been locked in a tech war since 2018, with both seeking mastery over semiconductors that power the modern economy. Photo: Shutterstock
China and the US have been locked in a tech war since 2018, with both seeking mastery over semiconductors that power the modern economy. Photo: Shutterstock
US-led semiconductor alliance setting up ‘early warning system’ to protect supply chains, Taiwan says

  • The warning system will help ensure semiconductor supply for cars and could cover chipmaking raw materials and manufacturing equipment
  • The government-to-government notification system is thought to be a world first, but is not expected to impact mainland China, industry experts say

Ralph Jennings
Updated: 8:15pm, 27 Feb, 2023

