Approved direct investment from mainland China to Taiwan plummeted to a 13-year low in 2022, tracking a decline in political relations and the island’s own hazy economic outlook. Last year’s total of US$38.73 million was less than every year since 2009, according to the island’s Investment Commission. The annual total has declined steadily since 2017 after the two sides froze formal dialogue and relations deteriorated across the strait. “The first thing on your mind with the mainland coming into Taiwan is not just growing the market, because Taiwan is a small market. So, mainland China companies want to come to Taiwan, but they are following the policy of the Chinese government to make sure the two sides are in close relations,” said Kent Chong, a partner with the professional services firm PwC in Taipei. “The cross-strait relationship is cooling down now. The main trend now is keeping a distance away from Taiwan.” Why Russia’s war in Ukraine is forcing firms in Taiwan to ‘derisk’ Beijing views the self-ruled island as part of China to be unified, by force if necessary. Political relations had improved from 2008-16 before declining as the two sides dropped formal dialogue over a disagreement about whether to hold talks on the one-China policy. Mainland Chinese investments reached a single-year peak of US$349.48 million in 2013, after Taipei had opened 42 sectors to mainland investors by 2012. But coronavirus controls have hurt investment over the past three years, said Su Chi-yan, acting spokesman for the commission, as investors found it hard to travel. Among the larger approved investments over the past 13 years was a NT$1.8 billion (US$58.6 million) tourist hotel in the outlying Taiwan-held islands of Quemoy – also called Kinmen – and Hong Kong-based Cheer Dragon Investment’s NT$4.05 billion share in a shipping terminal in the southern city of Kaohsiung. Global investor confidence took a hit in August after a visit to Taipei by former US house speaker Nancy Pelosi triggered unprecedented Chinese military exercises. The drop in Chinese investment contrasts with a 78 per cent jump in foreign inflows into Taiwan, according to commission data. Foreign investment reached US$13.3 billion last year, but the decline in mainland capital falls in line with an overall gloomy outlook announced by Taiwan’s National Development Council on Wednesday. An index of “leading” business indicators received a composite score of 99.24 in January, up from 98.41 in December but down from 102.08 in January last year, the council said in a statement. The index covers seven indicators, including export orders, health of the manufacturing sector, net hiring, and imports of equipment for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. Officials use the indicators to forecast six months ahead. Beijing’s ‘reunification’ plan for Taiwan ‘on fast development track’ The government agency also issued a “blue light” Wednesday based on a separate, wider suite of indicators. Blue represents a “dim” economy for the export-reliant island that is also a global supplier of hi-tech gear. Mainland China is a top buyer of Taiwan’s manufactured exports, but orders from the mainland and Hong Kong fell in January by a steep 45.9 per cent, year on year. Orders to Taiwan from all countries fell for a fifth straight month in January, and last month Taiwan revised down its 2023 gross domestic product growth forecast to 2.12 per cent. More inbound investment could help reverse the downtrend, said Hu Jin-li, a professor with the Institute of Business and Management at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei. “Taiwan needs to find new opportunities to attract inward investment,” Hu said. “These inward investments can facilitate not only the domestic demand but also the supply-chain linkages with emerging markets such as Asean and South Asia.”