A severe egg shortage in Taiwan has seen the government import some 50,000 breeder hens, while supermarkets are rationing supplies and consumers are either paying higher prices or cutting back on the source of protein. Egg shortages emerged on the island last month, with the government attributing the problem to the loss of 130,000 chickens during floods in 2018 and recent weather fluctuations that make laying eggs harder. “A shortage of eggs is a problem in many countries due to outbreaks of avian flu,” said Gareth Leather, senior emerging Asia economist with Capital Economics in London. “One implication of this is that Taiwan doesn’t have the option of importing more to ease domestic shortages. Prices in other countries have gone up as well, so there is no advantage of importing more from overseas.” Taiwan export orders fall again, led by 45.9 per cent slump in mainland China However, 50,000 breeder chickens arrived on the island this week as part of government efforts to boost egg supply, with another 250,000 set to be imported this year, the Council of Agriculture said on Monday. The new birds will help farmers “accelerate the phase-out of low-yielding hens”, the government-run Central News Agency said. Shortages of daily goods are not unusual in Taiwan. The island was hit by a severe lack of toilet paper in 2018, a shortfall in multiple dry goods at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and low supply of paracetamol last year. Brian Hoie, a Taipei-based analyst and founding editor of the Taiwan-focused New Bloom magazine, said people were cutting back on egg products until the shortages passed, although he added there could be some “hoarding behaviour”. “However, that eggs can’t last past a certain expiration date may result in less hoarding and panic buying,” he said. We urge customers that, because expiration periods are short for eggs, to buy appropriately and avoid hoarding PX Mart Countries from Japan and South Korea to Britain and parts of the United States have also run short of eggs this year or watched prices surge, with bird flu the chief culprit. In Taiwan, the Carrefour and PX Mart supermarket chains are restricting the number of eggs customers can buy per trip. This rule is a carry-over from shortages of toilet paper. PX Mart recieves daily shipments and places the eggs on shelves for people who shop at different times of day, the company said in a statement to the Post. It limits customers to two cartons per trip. “Meanwhile, we urge customers that, because expiration periods are short for eggs, to buy appropriately and avoid hoarding,” the statement said. Some stores do not carry eggs at all, said Chiu Yuan-chao, 53, who shops for her family in Taipei. ‘Regret, dissatisfaction’ as China blocks more of Taiwan’s seafood exports “In the past there would always be a big stack, and even if they ran out they would be restocked fast,” Chiu said. “But recently you ask the clerks and they say even they can’t get enough to make tea eggs,” she said, referring to a type of hard-boiled egg commonly sold at checkout counters. Chiu is looking at beans, tofu and meats as protein substitutes, she added. Taipei resident Aibo Tsai is paying the higher prices, which he estimates to be 70 per cent above normal. He gets his fill at restaurants, spending 50 to 100 per cent more than usual. “Asian restaurants aren’t as expensive as in Western countries,” said Tsai, 32, who works in mergers and acquisitions for biotech firms. “I don’t bother to find a replacement, since the amount isn’t that much to me.”