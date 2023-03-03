Flights between South Korea and China will gradually return to pre-coronavirus levels, starting from Friday, with the number of weekly trips expected to more than triple by the end of the month. The Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the Civil Aviation Administration of China to remove restrictions on the number of flights. The number of flights had been severely impacted due to coronavirus restrictions, having dropped from around 1,100 per week in 2019 to 62 last month. Korean airlines will, as part of the new agreement, increase their flight frequency to more than 200 per week by the end of March, with the number set to continue to increase gradually. The Korean business community in China welcomed the news, saying that it has been “regaining vitality” as buyers from South Korea who were previously not able to come to China have recently started to return as the two governments began loosening visa restrictions. The increase in buyers flying in from Korea is revitalising the stagnant local Korean community and fostering self-sufficiency Bae Bo-kyun “The increase in buyers flying in from Korea is revitalising the stagnant local Korean community and fostering self-sufficiency,” said Bae Bo-kyun, president of the Korean Merchants Association in Foshan in China’s southern Guangdong province. The specific schedules will be affected by the demand assessed by each airline and the situation on the ground, such as operation personnel at airports, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport added. “This agreement on flight expansion will help resolve the accumulated passenger demand of the citizens of both countries and business demand between companies during the Covid-19 period,” said Kim Young-guk, the director of the Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. “We look forward to bringing vitality to the domestic market by a prompt recovery of the flight frequency between the two countries.” South Korea-China flights yet to fully take off after 2.5 years of disruptions In 2019, six million Chinese tourists visited South Korea, accounting for around 34 per cent of the total number of visitors. The number of Chinese tourists, though, dropped to around 686,000 in 2020 and 170,215 in 2021. After the bout of reciprocal visa restrictions between the Korean and Chinese government came to resolution last month, there has been an uptick in the number of citizens from both countries applying for visas. Pictures and news reports showed the Chinese visa centre in Seoul filled with large crowds of people. “There are those who had to leave China because they no longer had appropriate visas and those who could not return from Korea because they couldn’t apply for new visas that are all trying to come back,” Bae added. The South Korean embassy in Beijing had also noted a surge of over 110 per cent for applications from Chinese citizens in the first week after the resumption of visa issuance.