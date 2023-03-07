Taiwan has reported a sixth straight month of declining exports, with February’s trade data once again hit by a sharp drop in demand from mainland China and Hong Kong. The global manufacturing hub for consumer electronics shipped US$31.05 billion worth of goods worldwide last month, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Finance. That figure was down 17.1 per cent compared with February last year, though less severe than the 21.2 per cent year-on-year decline in January . “This reflects falling demand for semiconductor chips as global demand weakens,” ING said in a research note last week in anticipation of the fall, announced on Tuesday. Taiwan’s initial slowing monthly exports in the second half of last year were in line with coronavirus lockdowns in mainland China, as the interruptions stalled the output of tech hardware that originates in Taiwan and is bound for re-export. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> Beijing’s push to get its economy back on track since December has not rippled into exports, said Liang Kuo-yuan, retired founder of the Taipei-based Yuanta-Polaris Research Institute think tank. “China will bounce back from the pandemic, but it’s a bounce back in domestic consumption,” Liang said. “It’s not investment-driven, and it’s not going to be an export-driven bounce back.” Europe and the United States still face inflation and fears of an economic slowdown, hurting consumer demand now as they did in late 2022. A global surge in made-in-Taiwan PC and smartphone purchases for telework and home study at the start of the pandemic has tapered off, too. “Electronics, in particular, will look weaker as we are firmly in the semiconductor downcycle, with limited chip demand,” said Heron Lim, an economist with Moody’s Analytics in Singapore. Shipments to mainland China and Hong Kong fell by last month 30.2 per cent, year on year. The sum of exports to both places reached US$11 billion in February, ministry data in Taipei showed. Hong Kong and the mainland comprise Taiwan’s biggest export market. Exports to the US from Taiwan dropped by 13.7 per cent in February. And Europe took 4.8 per cent fewer Taiwanese exports by value last month, compared with February 2022. “Taiwan’s exports … have been falling in recent months as global demand has weakened, especially for the kind of electronics and hi-tech exports that feature heavily in Taiwan’s shipments,” said Louis Kuijs, Asia-Pacific chief economist at S&P Global Ratings. Shipments of parts for electronics lost 17.8 per cent last month, compared with a year earlier. Exports of integrated circuits, a subset of those components, fell by 17.2 per cent, and those of information and audiovisual goods declined by 9 per cent. Technology makes up around 30 per cent of Taiwan’s gross domestic product, which the government forecasts to be US$785 billion this year after 2.12 per cent growth . ‘Growing pressure’ for new markets has Taiwan looking beyond mainland China At home, manufacturers are monitoring the government’s curbs on water releases from reservoirs after low rainfall last year set off a severe drought. Taiwan’s tech firms should retrench while energy supplies are cramped and the world economy sputters, Liang said. “You may have specialised goods, but aside from that you have to make preparations,” he said. A call in the mainland government’s annual work report to support consumption should support exports from Taiwan and other economies during a post-Covid “consumption-led recovery”, Kuijs added. But that effect will fade later, he said, because China is “ramping up its industrial-policy efforts in sectors such as semiconductors, focusing more on strength and self-reliance”.