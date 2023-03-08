China is “open” to a visit by US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo amid deteriorating relations between Beijing and Washington as it remains “very important” for the two sides to maintain communication over trade. Responding to media reports that Raimondo is considering a visit to China this year, the Ministry of Commerce said it has yet to receive a proposal from Washington. “We believe that it is very important for the commerce departments of the two sides to maintain dialogue and communication, and we are open to minister Raimondo’s hope to visit China,” the ministry said on Wednesday. “China will continue to be committed to addressing each other’s concerns through dialogue and promoting constructive and practical cooperation.” Raimondo last week told Bloomberg News that she was considering visiting China , stressing that communication remains a priority for the Biden administration to de-escalate tensions with Beijing. The statement from China’s ministry of commerce was in stark contrast to the hawkish tone from Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who on Tuesday warned of “catastrophic consequences” if the United States failed to “hit the brakes” on the relationship with China. Former US ambassador Qin blamed Washington for the deteriorating relationship and criticised the decision to shoot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon last month. The suspected surveillance balloon detected over the US at the start of February prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to call off a planned visit to Beijing. China trade dips at start of 2023 tests resilience of economic rebound In his first annual press conference as foreign minister, Qin also lashed out at the US for a barrage of other issues, including escalating the crisis in Ukraine, while also blaming US interest rate increases for triggering a debt crisis. Relations between mainland China and the US are locked in a stalemate over various issues, including security, Taiwan and advanced technology, but trade between the world’s two largest economies remains strong. In 2022, US exports to China increased by US$2.4 billion to US$153.8 billion and imports from China increased by US$31.8 billion to US$536.8 billion, according to the US Bureau of Economic Analysis. Zhao Xijun, a finance professor at Renmin University, said China hopes to resolve disagreements with the US through negotiation and does not intend to decouple. There is no way that the US can do without importing goods from China Zhao Xijun He said the possible trip by Raimondo was a “stopgap” measure and that US’ non-confrontational proposals are just some of the claims it makes to “defend its rights and interests”. Zhao added that while some in China see trade as a factor that guarantees that the US and China will not completely decouple, Washington wants “to decouple as much as possible” from China. “But this idea is constrained by some economic conditions, because many goods in the United States are difficult to produce locally, and it needs to import them, which in turn cannot avoid importing them from China,” he said “So there is no way that the US can do without importing goods from China.” The 2023 trade policy agenda and 2022 annual report released by the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) last week described the trade relationship with China as “complex and competitive”, pointing out that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Chips and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act all allows the US to compete with China from “a position of strength”. We are actively working with like-minded partners to fight against China’s unfair, anticompetitive practices, which harm workers and businesses in the United States and in other countries Office of the US Trade Representative “The Biden administration will continue to use all available tools to ensure that China competes fairly. We are actively working with like-minded partners to fight against China’s unfair, anticompetitive practices, which harm workers and businesses in the United States and in other countries,” the USTR report said. China’s ministry of commerce also said last month that it would welcome a visit by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. She had also expressed an interest to visit China to discuss economic issues with her Chinese counterparts despite the cancellation of Blinken’s planned trip to Beijing. Yellen met with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He in January in Switzerland and agreed to step up policy coordination to counter economic headwinds and climate change, in what was their first face-to-face meeting in more than two years.