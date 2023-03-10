Taiwan’s pandemic-weary tourism sector is expecting big payday from a government plan that will give foreign travellers money to spend on the island’s hotels, transport and restaurants. The government announced late last month that half million tourists will be eligible to receive NT$5,000 (US$162) each when visiting Taiwan. Industry analysts say the initiative will provide a healthy boost to tourist numbers, though caution details of the scheme are still unclear. Flight and cruise ship bookings to Taiwan jumped by 61 per cent in the week after the announcement on February 23 when compared with bookings from January 26 to February 2, the travel market research firm ForwardKeys said. The top three sources of bookings were Singapore, Vietnam and Malaysia. A total of US$81.3 million will be made available under the plan, which could be a huge gain for the tourism sector if the handouts are restricted to travel-related services. “Most tourism boards would have data on tourist spending, and if governments are pragmatic, then they would target locally owned businesses,” said Zennon Kapron, Singapore-based director of financial industry research firm Kapronasia. “These are the businesses that have suffered the most over the pandemic and typically helping them helps the entire economy, the impact of which could likely be quantified fairly easily.” But tourists may be able to spend the handouts anywhere, including at Taiwan’s myriad convenience stores that are set up to accept a range of payments. If the government issues stored-value cards, “firms in retailing, transport, hotels, entertainment, and restaurants can benefit from subsidies to foreign tourists as long as they accept the e-card payment”, said Hu Jin-li, a professor with the Institute of Business and Management at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei. A Tourism Bureau spokeswoman on Tuesday said specifics had not been decided for when the initiative will be rolled out, or which merchants and payment types will be included. Hotels and airlines especially expect a boost from the influx of travellers, said Bian Chieh-min, general manager of Phoenix Tours in Taipei and a former board member of a Taiwanese travel association. Taiwan prepares to reopen for Hong Kong, Macau visitors after Covid-19 Around 9,500 tour guides, 2,800 travel agencies and 3,400 hotels operate in Taiwan. Many survived the early stages of the pandemic on government subsidies and earnings from domestic travellers. But some businesses were forced to shut down. The travel sector posted a record annual revenue of US$27 billion in 2019. The giveaways will supplement marketing, exhibitions and other measures to revive travel to pre-pandemic levels of around 10 million trips by next year, the island’s tourism bureau said. The giveaway scheme will be welcomed in the tourism-intensive outlying island chain of Quemoy, also known as Kinmen, said Liu Pei-yi, head of the international and mainland China studies department at Kinmen University. “Tourism is a big source of income and the pandemic’s impact on Kinmen was huge,” Liu said. Quemoy has a number of historic houses retrofitted into small hotels and some of the islanders work in transport, including at the normally busy airport that runs regular flights to Taipei. Whether the giveaways lift tourism depends on how it is distributed, Liu said, be that as straight-up cash, vouchers for a set list of places or payouts directly to merchants. Travel vouchers for domestic-only tourism on the island of 24 million people “did not help that much”, he said. In the south, the 150-member Pingtung Home Stay Association welcomed the payouts to tourists as long as all the money was spent in Taiwan. Chairwoman Lin Shu-min said group tours will probably prefer larger hotels to the guest houses that make up her association’s membership, but by the summer holiday season all kinds of lodgings will be in demand. Taiwan expects a million mainland tourists in 2023 after 3-year freeze-out “There will be a crowding-out effect, so the policy is a correct one for us,” Lin said. “We’re optimistic about it.” Independent travellers could qualify as well for NT$1,200 public transport cards in addition to the NT$5,000 handouts, the tourism bureau said. Group tours with eight to 14 people would qualify for incentives of NT$10,000 with NT$20,000 for bigger groups. A handout of NT$5,000 might bring in visitors who are otherwise deterred by high airfares, said Brendan Sobie, founder of the Singapore-based consultancy Sobie Aviation. But that amount “doesn’t offset the high cost of travel” for many potential tourists, he said. “Demand right now is very strong for flights, but there’s a capacity shortage, so that’s why the fares are very high,” Sobie said. The idea of stimulus giveaways is hardly new. Governments around the world issued vouchers and tax refunds during the pandemic to stimulate consumer spending. Hong Kong appointed four airlines to hand out more than 500,000 free airline tickets from this month to aid the tourism sector. Both Taiwan and Hong Kong reopened their borders in the past six months, nearly three years into the pandemic and after many other regions had resumed international travel without restrictions. “All the world is unlocking tourism, so they’re all trying to capture travellers,” Bian said. “Otherwise they might miss out on the first round.”