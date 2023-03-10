Western Australia’s premier is expected to make his first visit to China in four years by mid-April, and the trip is expected to include discussions about tourism development with officials and business representatives in Guangzhou, according to people with direct knowledge of the issue. Mark McGowan, 55, is also expected to stop in Beijing during the week-long trip, which is set to come amid improving bilateral and trade relations between China and Australia. “It’s still pending on who exactly he’ll be meeting in Beijing,” one of the sources added. “In Guangzhou, the premier will discuss tourism development with officials and business representatives, including the direct flight route between Perth and Guangzhou.” ‘Science not bound by borders’: Western Australia eager to expand China ties On Thursday, Australia announced that it will drop pre-departure coronavirus testing requirements for travellers arriving from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau by Saturday. McGowan’s office did not reply to a request for a comment about the trip, but in November, he committed to strengthening relationships with China, which Western Australia is “dependent” on for employment. He also said that Western Australia is set to continue to be an important investment location for China. China accounts for more than half of Western Australia’s total goods exports and represents “significant jobs” for the region, McGowan said in November, according to the Australian Financial Review. McGowan also told the Post earlier that Western Australia expects to step up its space research cooperation with China as a way to utilise its copious scientific resources and boost up local innovation, investment and jobs. His trip would be the latest high-profile Australian official to visit China amid the improving relations that had turned sour during the previous Morrisson administration after Australian foreign minister Penny Wong met then-Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing in December. The Post reported in February that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is “anticipating” his own visit to Beijing this year alongside the “thawing ties” between the two countries. A face-to-face meeting between Australian trade minister Don Farrell and China’s commerce minister Wang Wentao is expected to pave the way for Albanese’s trip after the pair met virtually at the start of February. My job is to convert those discussions into practical outcomes for Australian businesses Don Farrell Trade officials from China and Australia are also making progress with second and third rounds of discussions set to take place to eliminate barriers and talk through “a broad range of trade and investment issues” after a first meeting took place at the end of last month. On Thursday, Farrell said that Australia was seeing progress on almost all instances of trade blockages with China, with shipments of Australian coal set to arrive this month after Beijing lifted an unofficial ban that had been in place since 2020. “My job is to convert those discussions into practical outcomes for Australian businesses,” Farrell said in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, according to Reuters. Andrew Forrest, founder and executive chairman of the Perth-headquartered Fortescue Metals Group – the world’s No 4 iron ore producer – is also expected to attend the Boao Forum for Asia later this month. China imports more than 60 per cent of its iron ore from Australia, figures from New York-based Seeking Alpha showed. “Even in 2021, when relations were at their worst, China customs figures still showed that the country had imported 694 million tonnes of iron ore from Australia,” the content service provider said in a blog post in December. “Ultimately, this figure accounted for about 62 per cent of total imports.” McGowan on Wednesday was forced to comment on an issue involving China, claiming he “didn’t know” about an alleged problem with gold bars sold by the Perth Mint to the Shanghai Gold Exchange during a time he had ministerial responsibility for the refinery. The Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Four Corners current affairs documentary series on Monday quoted a leaked internal report that the Perth Mint was facing a potential A$9 billion (US$5.93 billion) recall of gold bars after selling allegedly diluted bullion to China. ‘It’s not a complete gamble’: Australian cotton clears Chinese customs While the gold remained above general industry standards, the report estimated up to 100 tonnes of gold sent to the Shanghai Gold Exchange potentially did not comply with its strict purity standards for silver content. The Perth Mint said on Wednesday that “there is no question about the gold purity and value of the gold bars the Perth Mint has sold to customers in China”. It was made aware that some of its 1kg bars did not meet the non-gold specifications of the Shanghai Gold Exchange in September 2021, the company added. “As part of the Perth Mint’s review of refining practices, new processes were implemented,” the company said.