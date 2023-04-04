China has issued an invitation “in principle” for Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Beijing, and the trip could take place around September and October, according to sources close to the Chinese and Australian governments who are familiar with the matter. The Post reported in February that Albanese is “anticipating” a visit to China this year after three years of strained relations, which included Chinese bans and restrictions on the import of various Australian products. The anticipated timing would mark the 50th anniversary of the first visit to China by an Australian prime minister, with Gough Whitlam having made a trip in October and November 1973. “It’s the time to remember Gough Whitlam’s visit to China 50 years ago,” said one of the sources. “[Beijing] issued ‘in-principle’ invitations to Prime Minister Albanese and trade minister Farrell to visit Beijing some time ago Source close to the Australia government Beijing has also sent an invitation “in-principle” to Australian trade minister Don Farrell, although an exact date has yet to be confirmed, the source close to the Chinese government added. Farrell’s trip, though, is expected to take place before Albanese’s after he accepted an invitation to travel to Beijing “in the near future” during a virtual meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in February. “[Beijing] issued ‘in-principle’ invitations to Prime Minister Albanese and trade minister Farrell to visit Beijing some time ago. These are not new invitations,” said the source close to the Australia government, adding that both sides have yet to agree on an exact time for either visit. Farrell wanted to go to Beijing in March before the annual “two sessions” meetings and news on March 14 that Australia is set to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the Aukus pact with the United States and Britain, but “China said no” as there are still trade and investment issues to resolve. “As of today, no dates for the visit have been agreed, but the invitations remain valid,” the source added. Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade confirmed to the Post that Farrell has accepted Wang’s invitation to visit China, but that a date has not been set. The relationship between China and Australia turned sour in 2020 after the then-prime minister Scott Morrison called for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus. Albanese’s election victory in May last year, though, signalled an improvement in relations and he requested a visit to China in the second half of May this year, but Beijing declined, according to the source close to the Australian government. Australia’s clear position is that we will cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and act always in Australia’s national interest Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet of Australia “Albanese will not reveal to the Australian people he is going to Beijing until the date is confirmed by China,” the source added. “There is some talk of a September or October visit, but nothing is confirmed at this stage.” The Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet of Australia told to the Post that Albanese “has said consistently that he is open to visiting China this year and that dialogue is always welcome”. “Australia’s clear position is that we will cooperate with China where we can, disagree where we must and act always in Australia’s national interest,” it added. China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not respond to a request for comment about the planned trips. There have been some positive steps, but it would be unrealistic to anticipate that all trade impediments are resolved immediately Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Chinese and Australian officials have been working on resolving trade barriers and have already progressed through several rounds of discussions, which are expected to pave the way for Farrell’s eventual visit to Beijing. “There have been some positive steps, but it would be unrealistic to anticipate that all trade impediments are resolved immediately,” said Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. “It is in both countries’ interests for trade impediments to be removed.” China unofficially banned Australian products, including lobsters, coal, logs and cotton, while also placing import tariffs on Australian wine and barley. Australia has lodged complaints to the World Trade Organization over both official tariffs. Chinese vice-trade minister Wang Shouwen and Australian counterpart Tim Ayres also met on the sidelines of the Boao Forum for Asia last week, with investment and trade issues discussed . A constructive and useful meeting at the Bo'ao Forum with my Chinese counterpart, Vice-Minister for Commerce, Wang Shouwen. 1/2 @dfat @AusEmbChina pic.twitter.com/LFA0gxXC1a — Senator Tim Ayres (@ayrestim) March 30, 2023 “China is Australia’s largest trading partner and remains a key economic partner for Australia. In our meeting, I advocated for the timely and full resumption of trade to China, which is in the interests of both countries,” Ayres said in a tweet following the meeting. Imports of coal, lobsters and cotton have gradually returned to the Chinese market since February, although Australian products are set to face increased competition after being absent for nearly three years. Canberra, though, blocked the largest shareholder of Northern Minerals – the China-linked Yuxiao Fund – from increasing its investment on the grounds of national interest . Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade “suspects” China did not agree to earlier visits by Farrell and Albanese and opted to postpone the trips as there are still a few investment issues to iron out, the source close to the Australian government said. “They also didn’t want to be seen … rewarding the Australian leaders with early visits just after the Aukus announcement,” one of the sources added. “Perhaps they decided to let them wait awhile.” Albanese travelled to Washington in mid-March to unveil the design for a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, which will be built with the help of the US and Britain. “Aukus and US policy actions against China will remain a long-time shadow over the relationship and prevent it reaching its full potential,” the source added. The source, though, noted that China expects Australia to remain guarded in its comments on subjects including Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan. “These issues have the potential to upset the positive forward momentum in the relationship,” the source said.