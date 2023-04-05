Disrupted supply chains in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have added to the strains on the existing architecture of global economic integration. Photo: Xinhua
Disrupted supply chains in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have added to the strains on the existing architecture of global economic integration. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Global Economy

China-US decoupling will mean poorer world and no real winners, IMF warns

  • International Monetary Fund report shows focusing foreign direct investment among geopolitically aligned countries could reduce global output by around 2 per cent
  • Report suggests China and closely associated Southeast Asian economies are likely to suffer the most

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 9:26am, 6 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP