Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. Photo: EPA-EFE
developing | China-Australia reach deal to resolve barley dispute, suspend WTO case, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong says
- Foreign minister Penny Wong says Australia will suspend its case at the World Trade Organization while China conducts a review into duties imposed on Australian barley
- China confirmed in May 2020 that it would impose a tariff of 80.5 per cent on Australia’s barley exports following the conclusion of its anti-dumping investigations
Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. Photo: EPA-EFE