The People’s Liberation Army concluded three days of drills around Taiwan on Monday shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California. Photo: Reuters
developing | Mainland China launches probe into Taiwan’s ‘trade barriers’ affecting 2,455 products
- China’s Ministry of Commerce said on Wednesday it had launched a ‘trade barrier investigation’ into Taiwan’s restrictive measures against 2,455 mainland products
- It comes after the People’s Liberation Army’s concluded three days of drills around Taiwan after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
