A growing number of younger people in China are resenting the idea of struggling against economic problems, while in the US, millions are also leaning more towards the life side of a work-life balance. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Chinese are ‘lying flat’, Americans are on gap years as pessimistic youth take a hard look at traditional jobs
- A growing number of younger people in China are resenting the idea of struggling against economic problems, instead opting to join the so-called lying flat movement
- Millions are also leaning more towards the life side of a work-life balance in the US, with gap years a popular alternative to jumping straight into work after graduating
