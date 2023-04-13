A growing number of younger people in China are resenting the idea of struggling against economic problems, while in the US, millions are also leaning more towards the life side of a work-life balance. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China jobs
Economy / Global Economy

Chinese are ‘lying flat’, Americans are on gap years as pessimistic youth take a hard look at traditional jobs

  • A growing number of younger people in China are resenting the idea of struggling against economic problems, instead opting to join the so-called lying flat movement
  • Millions are also leaning more towards the life side of a work-life balance in the US, with gap years a popular alternative to jumping straight into work after graduating

Ralph Jennings and He Huifeng
Ralph Jennings and He Huifeng in Guangdong

Updated: 6:46am, 13 Apr, 2023

