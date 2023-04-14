China’s commerce ministry said on Friday it will review the necessity of continuing to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imported Australia barley from Saturday, with the survey to be completed within a year. The statement follows an agreement reached between China and Australia earlier this week to resolve their dispute over barley imports, in the latest sign of improving ties between the major commodity trade partners. Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that Australia would suspend a case at the World Trade Organization over duties on barley, while China hastens a review into the tariffs. Wong said China had agreed to carry out an “expedited review” of the duties over three or four months. The commerce ministry statement said interested parties to the review could submit comments and evidence within the coming 20 days, and that the review should end before April 15, 2024. The duties were originally due to expire in May 2025. Beijing had originally imposed trade tariffs and other blocks in 2020 on a range of Australian exports, including barley, wine and coal, in the wake of calls by then-prime minister Scott Morrison for an international investigation into the origins of Covid-19. Relations had been worsening even before that and plummeted after the comments by Morrison and the then foreign minister. However, since the election of the centre-left Labor government in Australia in May, bilateral relations have improved, and trade minister Don Farrell is expected to travel to Beijing to meet with Minister for Commerce Wang Wentao by the end of May. Additional reporting by Bloomberg