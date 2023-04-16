Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explainer |
Airbus, Boeing are vying for China’s aviation market, but does the European aerospace firm have the edge?
- Airbus is set to double the capacity at its A320 family assembly plant in Tianjin following a state visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron in April
- US rival Boeing also counts China as a key market, but worsening trade relations between Beijing and Washington have limited its growth prospects
Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE