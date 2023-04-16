Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Emmanuel Macron in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China-EU relations
Airbus, Boeing are vying for China’s aviation market, but does the European aerospace firm have the edge?

  • Airbus is set to double the capacity at its A320 family assembly plant in Tianjin following a state visit to China by French President Emmanuel Macron in April
  • US rival Boeing also counts China as a key market, but worsening trade relations between Beijing and Washington have limited its growth prospects

Amanda Lee
Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Apr, 2023

