Hong Kong’s Education Bureau requires students in government-run schools to be able to write in both Chinese and English and speak English, Cantonese and Mandarin. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Taiwan wants to be bilingual by 2030, lifting English proficiency to take ‘another step’ to aid economy
- Taiwan has rolled out a plan for NT$30 billion (US$982 million) of spending until 2027 to help meet its goal of increasing English proficiency by 2030
- It is out to compete with Hong Kong, Singapore, India and the Philippines where English is used in the government and by the legal, professional and business sectors
