The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on April 17 that India could not legally collect tariffs on imports of electronic parts that Taiwan’s government estimated at a value of US$930 million last year. Photo: AP
WTO ruling a win for Taiwan, but island’s investors in India could face long wait to see any benefits
- World Trade Organization orders New Delhi to remove tariffs on imports of electronic parts from Taiwan
- Taiwanese trade negotiators expect Indian appeal, but US roadblock needs to be removed first
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on April 17 that India could not legally collect tariffs on imports of electronic parts that Taiwan’s government estimated at a value of US$930 million last year. Photo: AP