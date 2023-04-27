China is racing against time to rebuild trust and connections with overseas buyers after a host of measures were announced to boost trade, including increasing attendance at overseas fairs and welcoming back foreign businesspeople. The State Council said in a document released on Tuesday that it will facilitate exporters to attend more overseas exhibitions to rebuild connections with buyers and to recover orders. The 18-point document also said China would resume international flights in an organised manner, while also simplifying coronavirus testing measures for inbound travellers. “[We will] improve the efficiency of Apec Business Travel Card processing, further promote visa application channels and processing efficiency for overseas business personnel,” China’s cabinet said according to the official Xinhua News Agency, referring to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) card that is issued to certain business travellers and senior government officials. China’s trade outlook has industry workers worried that ‘good days’ are gone Beijing is attempting to accelerate the outward mobility of the trade industry as its prolonged zero-Covid policy has caused a backlog of orders and a loss of customers amid attempts by Washington to also remove China from its industrial supply chains. The document also pointed to efforts to bolster the automotive and e-commerce sectors, including encouraging direct agreements between automotive and shipping companies, as well as encouraging cross-border e-commerce platforms to drive foreign trade. China will “properly respond to unreasonable overseas trade restrictions”, the State Council said, to provide relief to key industries affected by US-led trade frictions, while also urging local governments to increase their capacity for early warning and risk assessment of trade frictions. While pinning its hopes on its major foreign trade provinces, Beijing has set its sights on Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) , which has grown to become China’s biggest trading partner for the past three years. [We will] guide enterprises to deeply explore developing countries’ markets and regional markets, such as RCEP State Council Local authorities will be encouraged to expand their global reach by deepening trade ties and developing expertise in key industries with members of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) , which includes the 10 Asean members plus China, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea. “[We will] guide enterprises to deeply explore developing countries’ markets and regional markets, such as RCEP,” the document added. In March, China’s exports significantly beat expectations and rose by 14.8 per cent from a year earlier, ending a run of five consecutive months of declines Exports to the Asean bloc rose by 35.43 per cent year on year in March, while shipments of its automotive products, which account for 5 per cent of China’s total exports, increased by 59 per cent year on year last month. <!--//--><![CDATA[// ><!--\n\n!function(){"use strict";window.addEventListener("message",(function(a){if(void 0!==a.data["datawrapper-height"]){var e=document.querySelectorAll("iframe");for(var t in a.data["datawrapper-height"])for(var r=0;r<e.length;r++)if(e[r].contentWindow===a.source){var i=a.data["datawrapper-height"][t]+"px";e[r].style.height=i}}}))}();\n\n//--><!]]> China’s shipments to the United States improved but remained soft in March, dropping by 7.68 per cent compared to the same period last year, marking the eighth straight monthly decline. Exports to the European Union, however, increased by 3.38 per cent, year on year, returning to growth for the first time since September. But net exports dragged down national gross domestic product growth by 0.1 percentage points in the first quarter, compared to an increase of 1.06 percentage points in the first quarter of 2022. “Strong exports in March were mainly driven by the backlog of orders accumulated during the Covid shocks and Lunar New Year holiday,” said Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie Capital. We continue to expect a fall of 5 per cent in exports this year, compared with a 7 per cent rise in 2022 Larry Hu Exporters are eager to clear their backlog of goods that would boost trade as a one-off, with China’s exports set to remain on a broad downward trend, Hu added. “We continue to expect a fall of 5 per cent in exports this year, compared with a 7 per cent rise in 2022,” Hu said, adding the decline in foreign trade is an inevitable global trend even if Beijing introduces policies to attract foreign business. As part of its overall efforts, Beijing is also extending invitations to foreign investors, while also striving to create a more favourable business climate. “Of the 550 companies interviewed, 92. 4 per cent said that China’s position in their global investment decision-making had not declined,” the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade said on Wednesday. The semi-official council will hold a global trade and investment conference in Beijing in May.