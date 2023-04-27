Foreign direct investment in Jiangsu in 2022 rose by 5.7 per cent, year on year, to US$30.5 billion, up further from US$28.85 billion in 2021. Photo: AFP
China’s eastern powerhouse of Jiangsu urged to make foreigners ‘feel welcome’ to woo talent
- European Union Chamber of Commerce in China position paper showed China’s strict zero-Covid policy measures detracted from the region’s international push
- Officials must improve work permit and residence policies, as well as training public employees to ‘make foreign nationals feel welcome in the community’
Foreign direct investment in Jiangsu in 2022 rose by 5.7 per cent, year on year, to US$30.5 billion, up further from US$28.85 billion in 2021. Photo: AFP