Foreign direct investment in Jiangsu in 2022 rose by 5.7 per cent, year on year, to US$30.5 billion, up further from US$28.85 billion in 2021. Photo: AFP
China-EU relations
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s eastern powerhouse of Jiangsu urged to make foreigners ‘feel welcome’ to woo talent

  • European Union Chamber of Commerce in China position paper showed China’s strict zero-Covid policy measures detracted from the region’s international push
  • Officials must improve work permit and residence policies, as well as training public employees to ‘make foreign nationals feel welcome in the community’

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 1:00pm, 27 Apr, 2023

