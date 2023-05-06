Taiwan is doubling down on stimulus this year, from the re-emerging tourism sector to the bank accounts of its citizens, to help steer the US$830 billion economy out of recession ahead of a presidential race in January. One of the world’s most important exporters of hi-tech equipment, Taiwan dropped into recession following a decline in demand for the island’s signature PCs, phones and semiconductor chips, with its gross domestic product (GDP) falling by 3.02 per cent, year on year, in the first quarter. “Taiwan’s economic performance this year must rely on the domestic demand market, so the government’s stimulus policies are targeted at projects that boost domestic consumption,” said Darson Chiu, a research fellow with the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research in Taipei. Among the bigger handouts, Taiwan launched a programme on Monday to give away spending vouchers and stored-value cards to inbound tourists via a lucky draw. Taiwan enters recession on weak worldwide demand for its electronics Half a million inbound tourists will be eligible to claim the money and receive the equivalent of NT$5,000 (US$163) each. Under the same programme, organised tours with eight to 14 people will qualify for NT$10,000 each, with NT$20,000 on offer for larger groups. The government said last week that it would offer NT$1 billion (US$32.6 million) to help fill labour shortages in tourism and hospitality, among other sectors, with the aim to attract 20,000 workers over the next year with subsidies offered to employers or payments to workers. In April, the government also began issuing cash payments of around US$194 per citizen or long-term foreign resident after drawing from a NT$140 billion tax surplus which had accumulated during its previous period of economic growth. With the downcycle impacting investments and exports, a level of stimulus is needed to cushion its fall Heron Lim Also last week, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced it would give out NT$18.36 million (US$598,000) to 11 projects as part of a programme to help small- to medium-sized businesses. The 11 projects - which cover electronics, communications, machinery, services, and biotech - will receive funding for “innovative technology” or research and development, the ministry said. “With the downcycle impacting investments and exports, a level of stimulus is needed to cushion its fall,” said Heron Lim, an economist with Moody’s Analytics in Singapore. In March, Taiwan's export orders declined by 25.7 per cent, with the seventh-straight month of decline reflecting ongoing weak consumer demand in Europe, the United States and mainland China. "Tourism is in need of building up after three years of being fallow ... but Taiwan currently has labour shortages in services which caps that recovery," Lim added. The Ministry of Transportation and Communications expects six million tourists to arrive this year before returning to the pre-pandemic level of 12 million by 2024. Around 9,500 tour guides, 2,800 travel agencies and 3,400 hotels operate in Taiwan already survived the early stages of the pandemic - when the borders were closed to tourists - on government subsidies and earnings from domestic travel. But overseas travel agencies only receive 60 per cent of the money awarded to group tours, leaving a minority share to their partners in Taiwan, said Hiro Liao, vice-president of Skal International East Asia and president of Skal International Taipei. Taiwan is part of the global supply chain, so it’s unlikely that Taiwan can by itself get out of recession Raymond Wu Connie Chang, general manager of Golden Foundation Tours in Taipei, said many tourists and their overseas agents also do not know about the stimulus. “I specialise in long-haul, like English-speaking countries, and I’ve not heard anyone come to me and say, ‘Connie, I plan to send more people over,’” she said. The stimulus handouts to citizens should lift consumption, including hotels, services and transportation, as “money changes hands”, said Raymond Wu, president and chief executive of the Taipei-based e-telligence Research and Consulting Group. “Taiwan is part of the global supply chain, so it’s unlikely that Taiwan can by itself get out of recession,” he said. “It’s got to be a global market recovery.” Taiwan stands to lose investment, supply chains, if PLA keeps up drills This year’s stimulus “can be seen as pork barrel politics” ahead of the January 13 presidential election, said Chen Yi-fan, an assistant professor of diplomacy and international relations at Tamkang University near Taipei, using a term that usually refers to spending which is intended to benefit constituents of a politician in return for their support. The pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party has confirmed current vice-president Lai Ching-te as its 2024 presidential candidate, with incumbent Tsai Ing-wen set to conclude her second and final term in May next year. Opposition parties are still in the process of choosing their candidates, and by January, voters will have put the stimulus measures behind them and will be instead focused on other campaign issues, Wu added.