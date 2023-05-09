President Joe Biden shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP
Global Impact: Joe Biden hails ‘deep friendship’ with the Philippines, Ferdinand Marcos Jnr warns of ‘complicated geopolitical situation’
- Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world
- In this edition, we look at how the Philippines finds itself caught between China and the United States
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr as they meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Photo: AP