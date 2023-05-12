“I expect there will be no barley tariffs in three months’ time. That’ll then set the model for dealing with wine. Given all that, maintaining blocks on goods like lobster makes no sense.”

Qin’s trip to Australia will focus on the “2023 Foreign and Strategic Dialogue – the reciprocal visit following Penny Wong going to Beijing last December for the 2022 dialogue,” added Laurenceson.

The source close to the Chinese government confirmed the timing of Qin’s trip to Canberra without providing further details, while China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wong and Wang Yi took part in the 2022 dialogue, that is related to bilateral, regional and international issues, at the end of last year, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.

The commerce ministry in Beijing confirmed details of Farrell’s trip later on Thursday, according to multiple reports, with the foreign ministry adding that China and Australia can solve each other’s trade concerns through constructive dialogue.

“During my visit, I will be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China – for all sectors – to the benefit of both countries and in the interests of Australian exporters and producers,” Farrell said, who will also co-chair the 16th Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, which last convened in Beijing in 2017, with Wang Wentao.

Farrell wanted to go to Beijing in March before the “two sessions” meetings and the announcement on March 14 that Australia was set to acquire nuclear-powered submarines as part of the Aukus pact with the United States and Britain, but China disagreed with the proposed date and delayed the visit.

Relations between China and Australia turned sour in 2020 after the then-Morrison administration asked for a probe into the origin of the coronavirus with other world leaders.

Beijing responded with unofficial bans on Australian products, including lobsters, coal, cotton and logs, while it also imposed official import tariffs on wine and barley.

Relations have since improved, starting with a meeting between President Xi Jinping and new Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in November on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Indonesia.

The Post reported in April that China has issued an invitation “in principle” for Albanese to visit Beijing, and the trip could take place in September or October to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the first visit to China by an Australian prime minister.

David Olsson, the national president and chair of the Australia China Business Council who led a business delegation to China late April, told the Australian Financial Review on Thursday that “it’s time to bring a new lens to the way in which we look [at] our economic engagement with China”.

“Commodities, energy, agriculture, tourism and education will underpin our export mix for decades to come, but China’s energy transformation offers new economic opportunities that can also unlock Australia’s potential as a green economy leader in our region,” he added.

On Thursday, it was reported that Australia’s Core Lithium, a partner of Sichuan Yahua that sells lithium batteries to US car manufacturer Tesla, had been granted approval to expand its mining operation in the Northern Territory.