Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian speaks to the media at the Embassy of China in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE
China to resume imports of Australian timber, Chinese ambassador Xiao Qian says
- China is set to resume the import of Australian timber from Thursday, according to ambassador Xiao Qian
- Australian timber trade with China has been largely suspended since late 2020 after Beijing said it had found pests in shipments
Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian speaks to the media at the Embassy of China in Canberra. Photo: EPA-EFE