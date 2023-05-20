China’s Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele attend the first stone laying ceremony of the new National Library, financed by China, in San Salvador. Photo: Reuters
Explainer |
5 trade moves China has made in 2023 in Latin America – the traditional backyard of the US
- China has recently bolstered its relations with the likes of Ecuador, El Salvador, Brazil, Argentina and Nicaragua
- Latin America traditionally looks to the United States as its top source of business
China’s Ambassador to El Salvador Ou Jianhong and Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele attend the first stone laying ceremony of the new National Library, financed by China, in San Salvador. Photo: Reuters