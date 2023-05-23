Julian MacCormac, chair of the British Chamber of Commerce in China, in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: AP
British firms in China ‘wait and see’ on new investment as lack of trust clouds outlook
- Annual position paper from British Chamber of Commerce in China points to uncertainty and a lack of trust and clarity on regulations
- Among surveyed businesses, 70 per cent were adopting a ‘wait-and-see approach’ to understand what specific policy support would be put in place
