Yang Weimin is the vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Centre for International Economic Exchanges think tank. Photo: Xinhua
Yang Weimin is the vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Centre for International Economic Exchanges think tank. Photo: Xinhua
China's economic recovery
Economy /  Global Economy

China urged to roll out ‘pragmatic, effective’ policies to stabilise trade and investment

  • Yang Weimin, vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Centre for International Economic Exchanges think tank, says China faces seven long-term challenges
  • One task involves stabilising investment and trade as the nation aims to have the same per capita gross domestic product of a mid-level developed country by 2035

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 11:24am, 24 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Yang Weimin is the vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Centre for International Economic Exchanges think tank. Photo: Xinhua
Yang Weimin is the vice-chairman of the Beijing-based China Centre for International Economic Exchanges think tank. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE