Before the ban in 2020, mainland Chinese tourists would charter buses to visit Quemoy’s historic courtyard houses and military relics dating back to the 1950s just after the Chinese civil war. Photo: AFP
Chinese tourists to return to Taiwan’s outer islands in June after 3-year hiatus, lawmaker says
- Taiwanese legislator Chen Yu-jen, who represents Quemoy for the opposition Kuomintang party, has asked authorities to lift a ban on mainland Chinese travellers
- Taiwan has yet to lift a ban on mainland Chinese travellers which was imposed in early 2020 as part of its coronavirus prevention measures
