While state leaders of the wealthy Group of Seven (G7) and their counterparts from guest nations gathered in Hiroshima last week to announce their plans to counter China's "malign" practices and tackle economic coercion, President Xi Jinping was courting five Central Asian nations with promises of deals, boosting law enforcement, security and defence capability construction. By the time Xi had wrapped up chairing of the inaugural China-Central Asia Summit, which took place in the symbolic city of Xian , the capital of Shaanxi province, a grand plan that involved a total of 26 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion) of financial support and grants had been announced. Xi also called for the expansion of economic and trade ties and energy cooperation , including speeding up the construction of line D of the China-Central Asia gas pipeline. He also proposed establishing a China-Central Asia energy development partnership, expanding trade in oil and gas, pursuing cooperation throughout the energy industrial chains and strengthening cooperation on new energy and peaceful use of nuclear energy. Leaders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, who were holding their first-ever in person meetings under the new mechanism since establishing diplomatic ties in 1992, also pledged mutual support for each other’s core interests and approach to development. Together, leaders of the six countries also stressed the importance of improving connectivity in the region, including better transport links between Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the rest of the continent. The summit came at a time when China is seeking to break US-led “containment, encirclement and suppression” , a term raised by Xi during his discussion with delegates of China’s top legislature in March. Having been dissatisfied with perceived Western dominance, China has been increasingly vocal about establishing a Chinese-led global order via its Belt and Road Initiative - a major infrastructure policy announced by Xi when he visited Kazakhstan in 2013 - and the Global Development Initiative and the Global Security Initiative, which were proposed by China in 2021 and 2022, respectively. As part of the summit, Xi held a series of one-on-one meetings with the five leaders, who all expressed support for greater Chinese engagement in the region, including under the flagship Belt and Road Initiative . The two main Belt and Road Initiative projects currently under discussion are a railway connecting China to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, and a natural gas pipeline from Turkmenistan. Beijing is also hoping to bolster its relations with the region given its strategic significance to the Belt and Road Initiative, with Russia’s engagement in its prolonged war with Ukraine creating a vacuum for China to expand its influence. Multimedia: The Central Asian gas pipeline In September, Xi chose Central Asia for his first trip abroad in more than two years after China had isolated itself as part of its zero-Covid policy. Xi spent three days in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a China-led security and economic collective. Beijing views Central Asia as a critical frontier for expanding commerce and energy security , with trade between China and the five Central Asian countries reaching US$70.2 billion last year, up by 40 per cent year on year. The region also guarantees at least 15 per cent of China’s natural gas supply. Energy ties between China and Central Asia were not affected by the Ukraine war, with Central Asia supplying more than two-thirds of China’s pipeline gas imports and China importing much more natural gas from Central Asia than from Russia. China reaches out to Central Asia in push to end Ukraine war The region is also regarded as crucial to maintaining stability in Xinjiang and for it to be free of terrorism influence. The summit showcased how the five Central Asian countries, traditionally under the influence of Russia as former Soviet states, are pivoting to align more with China as a source of security and investment. They have not criticised the war in Ukraine and abstained from a vote condemning Russia at the United Nations General Assembly in February, yet Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, also a former Soviet state, did rattle the nerves of the Central Asian countries. 