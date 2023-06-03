Jason Chen, the chairman and CEO of Taiwanese hardware and electronics firm Acer, at the Computex Taipei tech show. Photo: Ralph Jennings
AI, post-Covid work from home culture will reverse slump in world PC sales, Acer CEO says
- Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen says a surge in PC sales during the pandemic means more than before will need to be replaced during the next refresh cycle
- Demand for chatbots, such as ChatGPT, will drive purchases of late-model PCs over the next few years, says the boss of the Taiwanese hardware and electronics firm
