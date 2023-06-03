Jason Chen, the chairman and CEO of Taiwanese hardware and electronics firm Acer, at the Computex Taipei tech show. Photo: Ralph Jennings
AI, post-Covid work from home culture will reverse slump in world PC sales, Acer CEO says

  • Acer chairman and CEO Jason Chen says a surge in PC sales during the pandemic means more than before will need to be replaced during the next refresh cycle
  • Demand for chatbots, such as ChatGPT, will drive purchases of late-model PCs over the next few years, says the boss of the Taiwanese hardware and electronics firm

Ralph Jennings
Ralph Jennings in Taipei, Taiwan

Updated: 8:00am, 3 Jun, 2023

