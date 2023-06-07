China has been treading cautiously when it comes to further increasing the global use of the yuan, which is yet to be fully convertible. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan seen as ‘new choice’ for RCEP, may match pound and yen in 10 years, report says
- Bank of China report says more than 90 per cent of domestic and foreign firms believe ‘strongly’ using the yuan could steady trade within the Asia-Pacific region
- Lu Lei, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, also pledged to create more application scenarios for the yuan during China’s opening-up
