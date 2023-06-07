China has been treading cautiously when it comes to further increasing the global use of the yuan, which is yet to be fully convertible. Photo: Reuters
China has been treading cautiously when it comes to further increasing the global use of the yuan, which is yet to be fully convertible. Photo: Reuters
Yuan
Economy /  Global Economy

China’s yuan seen as ‘new choice’ for RCEP, may match pound and yen in 10 years, report says

  • Bank of China report says more than 90 per cent of domestic and foreign firms believe ‘strongly’ using the yuan could steady trade within the Asia-Pacific region
  • Lu Lei, deputy director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, also pledged to create more application scenarios for the yuan during China’s opening-up

Amanda Lee
Amanda Lee

Updated: 11:38pm, 7 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China has been treading cautiously when it comes to further increasing the global use of the yuan, which is yet to be fully convertible. Photo: Reuters
China has been treading cautiously when it comes to further increasing the global use of the yuan, which is yet to be fully convertible. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE