After ChatGPT burst onto the scene, China is looking to artificial intelligence to reinvigorate its economy that is haunted by a debt mountain, coronavirus-related aftershocks and demographic challenges. Illustration: Henry Wong
Can AI give China the upper hand to surpass the US and become the world’s top economy after ChatGPT changed the game?
- China’s internet giants Baidu, Alibaba and Kunlun have been quick on the uptake after ChatGPT was unveiled last year, adding to the conflict in the US-China tech war
- It has long been suggested China will overtake the US as the world’s largest economy, but its weak recovery from the impact of the coronavirus has raised doubts
