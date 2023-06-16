US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS
China should avoid seeking global ‘kingship’ amid US tensions, academic says ahead of Antony Blinken visit
- Ju Jiandong, chair professor of finance at Tsinghua University, says China should counter Washington’s decoupling endeavours by building an Asian community
- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to begin a two-day visit to China on Sunday amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS