US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS
US-China relations
Economy /  Global Economy

China should avoid seeking global ‘kingship’ amid US tensions, academic says ahead of Antony Blinken visit

  • Ju Jiandong, chair professor of finance at Tsinghua University, says China should counter Washington’s decoupling endeavours by building an Asian community
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to begin a two-day visit to China on Sunday amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington

Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 9:30pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Beijing on Sunday. Photo: TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE