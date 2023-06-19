Blinken and Qin Gang agree to continue talks after ‘constructive’ US-China meeting in Beijing

China should use policy space to boost disposable income, consumer confidence to prop up its economy: US report

  • US Treasury department report suggests China should ‘prioritise measures’ to boost household disposable income and consumer confidence
  • Report to assess the currency practices and macro policies of key trading partners is seen to partly reflects how Washington views China’s slowing economic activities

Kandy Wong

Updated: 6:26pm, 19 Jun, 2023

