Tour operators in Africa are looking to capitalise on China’s outbound travel frenzy and offset years of Covid losses, but Africa remains a niche travel destination and is not nearly as popular as closer locales such as Japan and Thailand. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Fancy a safari? African countries on the hunt for lion’s share of Chinese tourists
- After three years cut off from China’s sprawling pool of cash-strapped travellers, tourism operators in countries such as Tanzania are moving fast to lure them back
- However, Africa remains a niche travel destination, and there are abundant challenges to welcoming visitors from the Middle Kingdom to the Cradle of Civilisation
