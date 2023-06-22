Tour operators in Africa are looking to capitalise on China’s outbound travel frenzy and offset years of Covid losses, but Africa remains a niche travel destination and is not nearly as popular as closer locales such as Japan and Thailand. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Fancy a safari? African countries on the hunt for lion’s share of Chinese tourists

  • After three years cut off from China’s sprawling pool of cash-strapped travellers, tourism operators in countries such as Tanzania are moving fast to lure them back
  • However, Africa remains a niche travel destination, and there are abundant challenges to welcoming visitors from the Middle Kingdom to the Cradle of Civilisation

Luna Sun
Luna Sun in Tanzania

Updated: 6:00am, 22 Jun, 2023

