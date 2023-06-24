Why it took China’s home-grown C919 plane 15 years to start flying passengers

US-China relations
Economy /  Global Economy

How vulnerable is China’s C919 narrow-body passenger jet to US sanctions and could they clip its wings?

  • China’s C919 narrow-body passenger jet went into commercial operation this year, but relies on imported parts and technology, especially from the US
  • But the US has rolled out restrictions aimed at preventing US-made civil aviation products from being diverted for military use

Amanda Lee
Updated: 12:00am, 24 Jun, 2023

