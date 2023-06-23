Worldwide, 54 countries offer digital nomad visas, according to the multiple-writers blog, Nomad Girl. Photo: Getty Images
Talent-strapped Taiwan studies becoming Asia’s first to offer digital nomad visa
- Taiwan has already lowered legal barriers to attract foreign workers, and the idea of a digital nomad visa is being looked at by labour, finance and foreign affairs ministries
- Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and some sectors in mainland China are grappling with similar talent shortages
