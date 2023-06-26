Global Impact is a weekly curated newsletter featuring a news topic originating in China with a significant macro impact for our newsreaders around the world. Sign up now! On a scorching Sunday night two weeks ago in Riyadh, a spectacular gala was on display at the Saraj, a sprawling banquet hall at the heart of the Saudi capital. Dozens of performers brandished their sabres in a raucous warrior dance called the Ardah, while a dancer put on a 21st century version of the Dervish dance, complete with a fluorescent Tanoura skirt. An Arab emcee kicked off the proceedings in Mandarin, accompanied by a Chinese emcee dressed in Arab costume speaking in Arabic. The guest of honour in the audience was Hu Chunhua, a vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, seated next to the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. The occasion was the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, a two-day event attended by 3,500 delegates comprising 23 nationalities, including a staggering 1,200-strong contingent of entrepreneurs and business executives from mainland China. Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah led a delegation of the city’s businesspeople. Hong Kong stock exchange’s chief executive Nicolas Aguzin and Hang Lung Properties’ chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung also both spoke as panellists. The show of force, a mere five days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken left Riyadh , was a clear sign that Sino-Saudi relations are warming. Nine Saudi cabinet ministers, three deputy ministers and a dozen government officials spoke of the need for collaboration to “learn from China” – and Hong Kong by extension – in everything from banking and investments to food security, health sciences and the future of mobility. During the conference, two dozen memorandums of understanding estimated at a combined US$10 billion were signed , the lion’s share being a US$5.6 billion venture to assemble electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia for export. EV firm Human Horizons’ US$5.6b deal among those signed at Arab-China summit Virtually nobody drives electric cars in the kingdom, as petrol sells for 2.33 riyals per litre (62 US cents), around a quarter of Hong Kong’s pump price. But the world’s largest oil-producing country wants to transform from a net importer of cars into an exporter of next-generation automobiles that run on alternative energy, no less. That plan underlies the Saudi 2030 Vision to reduce the nation’s reliance on oil , and to diversify its economy across the board from technology to services. That’s where opportunities lie for mainland China and Hong Kong. Already, some Chinese companies are expanding their footprint in the Middle East. Baosteel announced a US$437.5 million investment in May for half of a venture with Saudi Aramco and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to make low-carbon emission thick steel plates at the Ras Al-Khair industrial city. Xpeng, one of the fastest-growing electric carmakers in China, is scoping out the possibility of selling battery powered cars to the petrol-guzzling Middle East market. Nio, based in Beijing, this week raised US$738.5 million by selling a stake to Abu Dhabi’s state-owned CYVN fund. EV maker Nio builds financial muscle with stake sale to Abu Dhabi state firm The fleet of Red Flag limousines – complete with heated leather seats – on standby to carry attendees between their hotels and their meetings at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre during the 10th Arab-China Business Conference hailed from the FAW factory in Changchun, the provincial capital of Jilin in northeastern China. The positive tone was set last December when President Xi Jinping visited Riyadh at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. Hot on the heels of that visit, the kingdom agreed to accept the yuan in selling crude oil to China – Saudi Arabia’s largest customer. And Saudi Arabia is returning the favour via investments in Chinese stocks listed on the Nasdaq and in Hong Kong, including Alibaba Group Holding, Pinduoduo and Sensetime. China brokered a deal in March between Saudi Arabia and Iran for the two countries to restore full diplomatic relations. Diplomacy and business deals aside, the most enduring takeaway is perhaps the message delivered by the Saudi investments minister Al-Falih to his long-time friend Ronnie Chan and a Hong Kong delegation behind closed doors after the June 11 gala dinner: enhance understanding between people . Get people to "kick the tires, do the due diligence," because the impression the "average person has about other countries is not made by [the amount of] capital flow, or trade volume, but by what is consumed" every day, he said in English. "With people-and-people understanding, trade and investments will follow." Alibaba is the owner of the South China Morning Post. Opinion: The many benefits of having stronger ties with the Arab world China’s Baosteel signs deal with Saudi Aramco, PIF to build ‘green steel’ plant as part of Belt and Road Initiative Deep dives ‘No doubt’ over China’s Middle East economic inroads, but politics ‘more complex’ Two-day conference, which begins on Sunday in Riyadh, will welcome more than 3,000 attendees from 23 countries China’s growing interest in the Middle East has grown on all fronts – from trade and energy to defence – with US enthusiasm in the region seen to have diminished Chinese firms are eyeing more economic opportunities from Beijing’s booming ties with the Middle East in an upcoming business forum in Saudi Arabia, but analysts say uncertainties remain over how much can be achieved amid a complex economic and political relationship. The two-day Arab-China Business Conference, which begins on Sunday in Riyadh, will welcome more than 3,000 business and government representatives from 23 countries and regions, including mainland China and Hong Kong. Read more UAE builds ‘corridor of opportunity’ with Asean trade deals as it tries to lure China investments ’ The UAE’s trade minister has said the country is ‘building a corridor of opportunity’ between the Gulf states and Southeast Asia It wants to leverage its comprehensive economic deals with Asean members so it can eventually cooperate or even co-invest with China, an analyst said The United Arab Emirates is fast-tracking negotiations on comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPA) with many Southeast Asian states to maintain its status as their leading trading partner in the Middle East . By building on its “first-mover advantage” over regional competitors such as Saudi Arabia in growth markets like the Association of Southeast Asian States , the UAE is seeking to increase its leverage in negotiations with China and major powers in the West, analysts said. Read more ‘Delicate timing’: why Blinken’s Saudi Arabia visit was a ‘message for China’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Riyadh as Iranian embassy reopened following China-brokered peace deal‘ Alarm’ over China’s growing influence in the Middle East is driving US push to reiterate commitment to Gulf and Arab partners, analysts say The first trip to Saudi Arabia in roughly a year by America’s top diplomat was meant to signal to Gulf states that the US remained committed to the region amid China’s growing influence, analysts said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met senior Saudi officials last week during a two-day trip that coincided with the reopening of the Iranian embassy in Riyadh after seven years, the result of a China-brokered peace deal in March. Read more The question marks over China’s next big Mideast peacemaking efforts Beijing will need to expand its regional expertise and show how it plans to enforce agreements, analysts say But its lack of historical baggage in the Middle East is an advantage, observer says Beijing will need to make more political and security commitments if it is serious about deeper engagement with the Middle East and solving some of the region’s long-standing problems, according to observers. In an online discussion organised by the think tank the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on Thursday, analysts said that while countries in the region had responded positively to China’s recent engagement, there was still a question mark about how big a role Beijing could play. Read more Beyond crude oil, is China the ‘ideal partner’ for Middle East development? China has stepped up its diplomatic and economic efforts in the Middle East beyond traditional oil and gas cooperation, particularly with Saudi Arabia There is an opportunity for China to focus on the Middle East, with the United States seen to have been pivoting towards Indo-Pacific region, analysts said China’s swift progress to improve diplomatic and economic ties with Saudi Arabia has added green energy, finance, infrastructures and information technology to traditional oil and gas cooperation as the Middle East seeks an “ideal partner” to aid its development, according to academics and analysts. Beijing’s focus on the Middle East through Saudi Arabia will also help China fill the void left by the United States, which is seen to have been pivoting towards the Indo-Pacific region, they added. Read more Forget Europe, China’s ‘extremely valuable and coveted’ tourists are heading for the Gulf Analysts expect ever larger numbers of Chinese professionals, entrepreneurs and tourists to visit as air links normalise with the Middle East region Luxury travellers are sure to find a warm welcome, as are those searching for ancient cultural and historical sites – plus ‘very good shopping’ The oil-rich desert kingdoms of the Gulf are looking to China ’s famously high-spending, trailblazing tourists to fuel their ambitions of competing with Europe’s cultural centres and idyllic Asian island resorts to become the world’s leading travel destination. Following the lifting of China's zero-tolerance Covid restrictions earlier this year, officials in the Gulf are now optimistic that the number of Chinese tourists and other travellers will reach pre-pandemic levels as early as next Lunar New Year in February 2024.