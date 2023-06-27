This blog has been made freely available as a public service to our readers. Please consider supporting SCMP’s journalism by subscribing . Premier Li Qiang will address the World Economic Forum’s 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, often called the Summer Davos, in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin at 10:10am Premier Li, who just returned from his first overseas trip to Germany and France, is expected to continue the campaign to lure foreign businesses and private investment, and to cement their confidence in China amid rising concerns that the recovery is losing momentum. The meeting is set to renew momentum for innovation and entrepreneurship to drive growth and a more equitable, sustainable and resilient global economy. The programme of the three-day meeting will cover six key pillars: rewiring growth; China in the global context; energy transition and materials; post-pandemic consumers; safeguarding nature and climate; and deploying innovation.