Chinese Premier Li Qiang (back, right) and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (back, left) applaud during a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Asia-Pacific trade deal, digital economy pact aspirations backed by New Zealand
- New Zealand on Wednesday backed China’s participation in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP)
- It also supported China’s bid to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement (DEPA) during Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ visit
