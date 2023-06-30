China’s first home-grown large cruise liner left its dock in Shanghai in June. Photo: Xinhua
China manufacturing
China becoming world’s go-to for shipbuilding after ‘boom of overseas orders’, but global de-risking threatens to rock the boat

  • China produces 37 million gross tonnes per year, more than South Korea and Japan, with the China State Shipbuilding Corporation the biggest shipbuilder in the world
  • Germany, though, has expressed wariness toward China’s growing market share, while the UK has plans to use £4 billion (US$5 billion) to shore up its shipbuilding industry

Amanda Lee and Ralph Jennings

Updated: 5:17am, 30 Jun, 2023

